In the midst of the Second World War, on June 20 1942, the artist John Piper, wrote to Osbert Sitwell of his first impressions of Renishaw: “I got home with my head full of black-trunked trees, scythed grass and the tumbled beauty of Renishaw Park…. It was all a wonderful experience, I have never had such a series of subjects for real inspiration of my work ……”

This heralded the beginning of Piper’s unique connection with Renishaw and Derbyshire. The largest private collection of his paintings is one of the outstanding treasures in the Sitwell family collection. The early patronage of Osbert Sitwell not only helped Piper to become one of the most important 20th century British artists but also created the series of unforgettable images recording Renishaw’s unique landscape and atmosphere which continues to attract visitors almost a century later.

To mark the 80th anniversary of John Piper’s first visit to Renishaw, a new exhibition of the work of Derbyshire fine art photographer John Parker opens in Renishaw Hall Museum on 5 August 2022.

In “ Following in the Footsteps of John Piper”, through his striking, atmospheric black and white images, John Parker creates an exciting new interpretation of the Renishaw landscape, inspired by Piper, but expressed through the medium of 21st century photography and the artistic potential this offers.

John’s work re-visits some of the subjects which fascinated John Piper such as the elegant Gothic Temple and the rather austere façade of the North Front. However John’s work captures for the first time, the more secret and secluded parts of the gardens, whose concealed nature and associated history are at the same time enchanting and intriguing.

