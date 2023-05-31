Spital Arts Spectacular showcases stained glass makers, photographers and digital artists
Photographers, digital artists, stained glass makers and a calligrapher are among the contributors to an exhibition of creative talents in Chesterfield.
The great Spital Arts Spectacular will be staged at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 4pm. Many of the artists who will be displaying their work live in Spital.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided throughout.