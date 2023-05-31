News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Spital Arts Spectacular showcases stained glass makers, photographers and digital artists

Photographers, digital artists, stained glass makers and a calligrapher are among the contributors to an exhibition of creative talents in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st May 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Art, photography and calligraphy will be on show at the Spital Spectacular Arts & Crafts exhibition at St Leonard's Church, Valley Road/Hartington Road, Spital, Chesterfield, on June 9 and 10, 2023 (generic photos: Adobe Stock)Art, photography and calligraphy will be on show at the Spital Spectacular Arts & Crafts exhibition at St Leonard's Church, Valley Road/Hartington Road, Spital, Chesterfield, on June 9 and 10, 2023 (generic photos: Adobe Stock)
Art, photography and calligraphy will be on show at the Spital Spectacular Arts & Crafts exhibition at St Leonard's Church, Valley Road/Hartington Road, Spital, Chesterfield, on June 9 and 10, 2023 (generic photos: Adobe Stock)

The great Spital Arts Spectacular will be staged at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 4pm. Many of the artists who will be displaying their work live in Spital.

Admission is free and refreshments will be provided throughout.

Related topics:Chesterfield