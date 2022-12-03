Family Group, 1945, Henry Moore - one of the exhibits in the Sainsbury Collection, University of East Anglia (reproduced by permission of The Henry Moore Foundation)

The exhibition at Derby’s Museum of Making, entitled Henry Moore: Threads of Influence, demonstrates the multiple facets of Moore’s practice, from early life drawings and carvings to iconic drawings and late prints.

Cathy Putz, director of programming for Derby Museums, said: “This is a rare chance to see some of Moore’s lesser-known works - drawings in pencil, pen, ink and charcoal as well as delicate etchings – and to find out more about the influences that shaped his artistic practice throughout his life.”

On tour from the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia, the exhibition includes life drawings of the human form that laid the foundation for Moore’s ongoing sculptural practice, as well as drawings from his time as an official War Artist. It explores Moore’s influences over the years from artists such as Henri Gaudier-Brzeska and Jacob Epstein, to ancient sculpture from Mexico and beyond.