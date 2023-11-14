Peak District artists selected for Recharge in Nature Project with Peak District National Park

Three Peak District artists have been selected for a special project which starts this weekend.

Louise Edwards, Bethan Nadin and Giles Davies have been handpicked to showcase their work as part of the Recharge in Nature Project as part of a collaborative effort between National Parks UK and BMW.

Some of the area’s most exciting artists will be creating an immersive backdrop at the highly anticipated Manchester Art Fair this weekend as part of a project with Williams BMW launching its support for the Peak District National Park .

Taking place from November 17th to 19th at Manchester Central, the Williams installation at the Fair will be a vibrant celebration of Peak District artists whose eclectic work emphasises the importance of preserving the natural beauty and artistic heritage of the Peak District.

Giles Davies from Derby is one of the Peak District artists selected for the project

Guy Adams, Managing Director of Williams Group, says, "As the longest serving BMW retailer in the North West, we are committed to supporting local cultural and environmental initiatives. We are delighted to return to the Manchester Art Fair for the second year with an exciting showcase - announcing the arrival of the first all-electric BMW i5 and celebrating our support for the Peak District National Park, Recharge in Nature Project.

The three Peak District artists being curated in the Williams spaces at the Art Fair include: Giles Davis, who uses recycled magazines to create his pieces, Louise Edwards, a lino print artist, and Bethan Nadin, Peak District Artisans Young Emerging Artist 2021, will display their unique creative approaches in the Williams spaces at the three day Manchester Art Fair event. Williams will introduce the all-electric BMW iX5, together with the recently launched all electric BMW iX1 across two spaces at the event alongside work from the artists.

Enhancing the recharging network for electric cars in the Peak District National Park is a key part of the Recharge in Nature project. The installation of recharging posts at key locations will support access to these beauty spots for the lowest emitting and quietest vehicles.

With the installation of new charging facilities, in three very popular locations in the Park, means that electric vehicle drivers can now travel with more confidence to experience the joy of the great outdoors.

Two of the three sites – Millers Dale Station and Parsley Hay - sit alongside the National Park’s flagship all-user, accessible routes on the Monsal and Tissington Trails bringing further benefits to a wide range of EV users.

Tom Marshall, Communications Manager at National Parks UK welcomed the activation in the North West, saying, “The Peak District is delighted to have been partnered with Williams BMW on a regional level as part of the UK-wide Recharge in Nature project with National Parks.

"We’re already exploring how Williams and the National Park Authority can come together locally to further enhance the benefits of the Recharge in Nature project, including across nature conservation and sustainability.