Bob Bernard's oil paintings are inspired by the rugged landscape of the Peak District.

Derbyshire artists will showcase their work at a winter fair, enabling supporters to find unique and special Christmas gifts.

Peak District Artisans will be at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale on November 15 and 16 when the fair will be open to the public 10am to 4.30pm on both the Saturday and the Sunday.

Exhibiting artists will be ceramicist Philip Evans; fine artists Bob Bernard, Elizabeth Forrest, Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, Lesley Linley, Katherine Rhodes, Roger Allen and Steve Elliott; jewellers Karin Sheldon and Suzanne Claire Williams; textile artists Steph Jansen and Alison Wake.

Refreshments will be available in the cafe. On site parking is £3 all day or £1.50 for four hours.

A broad range of work has been exhibited by members of the Peak District Artisans at the venue during the Autumn Art Fair over the past few years. This year marks the revival of their winter fair.

The Earl of Burlington is president of the group which was established in 1991.