Peak District Artisans 'jewel in the crown' exhibition will be attended by patron Lord Burlington

Members of the Peak District Artisans (PDA) will display their creations in The Great Dome Art & Design Fair.

The fair at the Devonshire Dome, Buxton, is the jewel in the crown of the local artistic community.

This year 35 members of the PDA will be taking part in the fair, including new arrival Katherine Rhodes who is an artist and printmaker. Past winners of the Emerging Artist Award Rebecca Perry (potter) and Bethan Nadin (painting) will also be exhibiting, alongside other new members from last year Judy Gilley (painter) and Terry Baker (photographer).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Dome Art & Design Fair runs from July 29 to 31 at the Devonshire Dome, Buxton.

In addition, several artists will be giving demonstrations on their stands and there will be the opportunity to chat to members about their work.

Visitors will also be able to take part in the Postcard Raffle, which has been a regular part of the art fair since 2008. The raffle offers the opportunity for visitors to buy a ticket and win a small piece of original art. It is always popular and this year the proceeds will be donated to www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk and PDMRO ( Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation).

Ever since the Buxton Great Dome Art Fair was opened by their patron Dowager Duchess of Devonshire in 2008, the event has grown in popularity.

Lord Burlington, heir to Chatsworth, has now stepped into the shoes filled by his grandmother and will attend the fair as its patron.

Lord Burlington, patron of Peak District Artisans, will be attending The Great Dome Art & Design Fair in Buxton.

The Peak District Artisans Great Dome Art Design Fair is the place for people to add some beautiful and unique handmade pieces to the home, to buy stunning handcrafted jewellery, or discover something exquisitely painted to hang on the wall.

And it offers artists and artisans from the Derbyshire, Cheshire and South Yorkshire region the opportunity to showcase their latest work.

A spokesman for Peak District Artisans said: “The Great Dome Art & Design Fair gives people the chance to demonstrate their support for artists, many of whom have struggled to survive during the pandemic.

“But above all it is a fantastic way to celebrate the artistic life of the region and all the amazing talent which we have her

The art and design fair will be open on Friday, July 29, from 6.30pm to 8.3pm; on Saturday, July 30, from 10am to 5pm; on Sunday, July 31, from 10am to 4.30pm.