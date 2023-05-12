Beth Nadin won the award in 2021 and says it has been hugely beneficial to be part of a group of talented and experienced artists (photo: Ian Daisley).

The Peak District Artisans (PDA) are inviting creative individuals just starting out on their career to apply for the Emerging Artist Award.

Held in association with the Trevor Osborne Charitable Trust, the Biennial PDA Emerging Artist Award has a closing date of July 31 for applications.

The winner will receive a cash prize, subsidised membership of the PDA for three years, support and mentoring from experienced artists and makers and guaranteed exhibition and retail opportunities in key Peak District venues.

Those who wish to apply need to: be aged between 18 and 30 at close of applications, live in the Peak District tourism area, be producing high quality work in either 2D or 3D (no film, video or installation work), supply evidence of their intention to work as a professional artist/maker and attend an in-person interview in Bakewell.

Previous winners of the award include Rebecca Perry and Bethan Nadin.

Chesterfield ceramicist Rebecca Perry was the first winner of the award in 2019 which brought her to the attention of Lord Burlington, patron of PDA, who bought pieces to add to the collection at Chatsworth. Rebecca said: “Winning the Young Emerging Artist Award from the Peak District Artisans provided me with exhibition opportunities at galleries and shows and allowed me to gain invaluable connections with talented artists. A fantastic opportunity for those looking to develop and learn!”

A solo show at the Courtney Gallery in Ashbourne by Bethan, who won the award in 2021, resulted in one of her dramatic landscapes being bought by the owner of a house featured on the TV show Grand Designs. Bethan, who works for an outdoor clothing firm on the edge of the Peak District, said: “It has been hugely beneficial for me winning this award. Taking part in shows and exhibiting is an invaluable experience for any artist and the members of PDA are all incredibly welcoming and helpful. They have so much experience and advice to offer.”