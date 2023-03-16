Rebecca Perry in her studio in Sheffield

Printmaking, painting, photography, ceramics and collage will feature in the collective’s first showcase at The Creative Melbourne Gallery from April 12 to 22.

Cheryl Wilbraham, artist, said: “This is a beautiful new venue for us, and we are very pleased to be working with Creative Melbourne Gallery.”

The gallery at Wellington House, Church Street, Melbourne, opens from 10am to 4pm each day and there will be an evening viewing on Friday, April 14, from 4.30pm to 7pm with an opportunity to meet the artists.

Ceramics by Rebecca Perry

Artistans who are participating in this exhibition are:

Patricia O’Brien – Chesterfield. Fine art printmaker Patricia’s inspiration is derived from 1960s Danish pottery, 1950s fabric and wallpaper design, folk art, insects, fruit, vegetables, flowers, items around the home and the town of Chesterfield where she has her studio. Find out more at www.pobart4prints.co.uk

Alison Wake – Peak District. Textile artist Alison Wake creates landscape art through the medium of stitch. Inspired by the Peak District scenery surrounding her home she paints with thread and yarn. Find out more at www.cognissart.co.uk

Ian Daisley – Bonsall. Freeland photographer Ian’s printed and framed work features the landscape and world around us. Find out more at www.highstonegallery.co.uk

Giles Davies – Peak District. Giles creates landscapes from recycled magazine cuttings. He has appeared twice on BBC One. Find out more at www.gilesdavieslandscapes.co.uk

Roger Allen – Brassington. Roger works in watercolour and oils to produce detailed paintings of British landscape. Find out more at www.rogerallen.co.uk

Cheryl Wilbraham – South Derbyshire. Working mainly in watercolour and gouache on paper, Cheryl likes to experiment with a variety of watercolour techniques. Find out more at www.cherylwilbraham.com

Jo Polmear – Derbyshire/Staffordshire. Jo works in a variety of mediums including collage, watercolour, acrylic oils and natural pigments to create colourful semi abstract expressive responses to the world around. Find out more at www.jopolmear.com

Rebecca Perry - Sheffield. Rebecca’s ceramic practice is drive by her expressive painting style, with the abstract marks influenced by shapes and lines within the landscape. She translates the colours and textiles onto her pots using slip decoration, mono-printing and bold glaze. Find out more at www.rebeccaperryceramicdesign.com

Tim Rose - Sheffield. Tim paints in oils and watercolour and his subject matter ranges from architecture to landscape. Find out more at www.timroseartist.com

Kathryn Watson - Sheffield. Kathryn makes hand built sculptural ceramics for indoor and outdoor spaces. Find out more at www.kathrynwatson.co.uk