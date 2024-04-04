New generation of artists showcase their work in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition, entitled Self Expression, was on display at West Studios from the 25th to the 28th of March and featured over 30 artworks. The collection included portraits, postcard art, spray paint murals, illustrations, and pottery.

The group of eight aged between 16-25 years, have been working together for the last five months to create their debut exhibition, showcasing the artworks they have created during Next Gen workshops.

The group were given the challenge of choosing the theme, creating the marketing, curating the exhibition and organising a private view event themselves. The four-day event attracted many visitors and positive comments including. “Great to see young people expressing themselves through art. Lots of fresh ideas, keep at it. It will enrich your life and the lives of those who see it.” “Exciting artworks on show! What will these artists do next?!”

Next Gen is a Junction Arts project that has been running as part of a wider ‘POV’ project since June 2022 and is delivered in partnership with Bassetlaw CVS, Rhubarb Farm, Centre Place, Bassetlaw Action Centre, Inspire, Voluntary Action Doncaster, South Yorkshire Community Foundation. There have been similar projects delivered across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and South Yorkshire to include the point of view of young people in volunteering and open up voluntary organisations to 16-24-year-olds.

The project was funded by Arts Council England Volunteering Futures fund and aimed to encourage young people to volunteer through the arts.

Based on the group’s interests, Junction Arts runs a fortnightly creative session, working with different artists to give the young people an opportunity to be creative, meet people with similar interests and learn from professionals. Sessions have included portraits, spray painting, pottery, sign-writing and architectural design!

Next Gen Project Coordinator, Jemma Burton said: “I have been so impressed by the work that our Next Gen group have created, so to see it all in one place at the Self Expression Exhibition was a proud moment for them, their families and for Junction Arts!

“The exhibition celebrated the young people’s artwork and provided a platform for their voice. None of the young people had been part of a public art exhibition before or had been involved in organising one – so it was a lot of hard work and a bit of a learning curve, but they all did an amazing job.

“Next Gen aims to give young people an insight into different creative careers, help them to develop new skills, grow their confidence and make useful connections. The project will continue, with the group running their own sessions, supported by us. Anyone aged 16-25 years is welcome to join the group, please get in touch!”