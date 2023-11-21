New Elder Way artwork reflects Chesterfield's artistic past and present

A new art installation has been unveiled at Elder Way this week, created by artist Lucie Maycock to shine a light on community arts in Chesterfield and raise awareness of local charity, Junction Arts.

Jomast, the company which has developed the former Co-op department store building on Elder Way, commissioned the piece to bring colour and light to the building this winter, creating a point of interest while telling the story of Junction Arts and the work they do in the community.

The artwork can be seen in the window of one of the new units in the Elder Way building.

Entitled ‘We are all artists and creators', the artwork includes original illustrations, which frame a stunning collection of lanterns that have been made by the local community over the last three decades, for the annual Bolsover Lantern Parade. People can see the display in the window located opposite the Co-op Bank, which is best viewed in the evening when the lanterns are lit up – over 7000 lights have been used to bring the artwork to life.

Artist Lucy Maycock and mum Karen Maycock

The window was designed by Chesterfield artist and Junction Arts board member Lucie Maycock, who has a personal connection to the building. Lucie’s Mother, Karen Maycock was the Display Supervisor for the Co-op, dressing the windows at the old department store for over 30 years before it closed. Karen has been on hand to help Lucie with the design, revisiting her old place of work to ensure that the window display is perfect.

Lucie said: “When Junction Arts asked me to create the window display on Elder Way in the old Co-op building, I was excited by the idea. Not just about the project itself but the link to my Mum and her career as a window dresser in the same building. I grew up seeing my Mum in the windows of this beautiful department store, I remember walking home from school via town to see if I could see her and knock on the window to say hi and show all my friends that this is what she did as a job.

“I asked my Mum if she wanted to help create the arrangements for the window display. She was really excited about going back there and helping me to make the fabulous creation come to life. I am so lucky to have her skills and expertise to help execute this project, it’s a real privilege.

“Drawing onto the window was a wonderful experience. I kept imagining that this was how my Mum would have felt for all those years she spent at the Co-op. As people walked by, they were so friendly, saying hi, asking what I was doing and generally being wonderful. I felt emotionally connected to the artwork, space and purpose of this project.

Elder Way Window, Lucy and Karen Maycock

“Doing this window for Junction Arts was a pleasure and I feel privileged to be promoting my passion for community arts whilst working with my Mum, and being able to put myself in the same place she did so many times.”

Junction Arts is an award-winning participatory arts charity, that was established in 1976 to develop and deliver engaging arts experiences within disadvantaged areas, to improve wellbeing, build confidence and skills, address inequality and inspire change. The local charity runs several projects throughout the year as well as organising events including The Chesterfield Children’s Festival, Tapton Lock Festival and Bolsover Lantern Parade.

Junction Arts Managing Director, Emily Bowman said: “Thank you to Jomast for giving us this opportunity to showcase community art in the town centre, it’s great to see the lanterns as the centrepiece to the design, as we are celebrating 30 years of the Bolsover Lantern Parade this year. We hope that Lucie and Karen’s amazing work will bring light and hope to people, inspiring them to get creative in their communities. The window perfectly reflects the work we do in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire and I hope it encourages more people to engage with us in the future.”

Jomast’s Commercial Property Director Mark Hill said: “We’re all really excited by the artwork that Lucie is creating. Her link to the building’s former use as a Co-op department store is remarkable and we couldn’t think of anyone better placed to bring one of the new units to life with this stunning artwork. The lanterns really will shine a light on this beautiful building and its redevelopment.”

The artwork will be on display until spring 2024.