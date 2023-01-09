Architect Chris Williamson has converted a former church in Ilkeston into a contemporary arts gallery (photo: Dan Fontanelli)

Chris Williamson, chairman of Weston Williamson + Partners architectural practice, spent five years looking for an industrial unit in Ilkeston to house an art collection that he had built up over 40 years.

While browsing the internet for properties on Christmas Day 2021, Chris found the answer to his prayers when he chanced upon a redundant church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the former Methodist Church at Heanor Road, Ilkeston, has been brought back to life as ILKON, a contemporary arts venue housing dance, performance, film, painting, photography and sculpture and will be officially opened next week.

The former Methodist Church on Heanor Road, Ilkeston, is now a contemporary arts venue.

Chris, whose practice is based in London, Sydney and Toronto, was awarded Architect of the Year 2022 by The Architecture Community for his work on ILKON.

An education room inside the building has been dedicated to Dr Richard (Dick) Venning, the art teacher who inspired Chris when he was a pupil at Ilkeston Grammar School from 1967-75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said of his old teacher in an interview with Art Of Design: "He was passionate about all eras of art but had a special affection for Andy Warhol. He was a wonderful character and made art come to life, placing it in a historic and social context."

As a 16-year-old schoolboy, Chris would never have believed that one day he would own an Andy Warhol. At a cost of £15,000 and the most money he had spent, Chris snapped up one of Warhol’s last creations, Moonwalk, in the early 2000s. However, during the pandemic when the architect wasn't taking a salary from his partnership, he reluctantly had to part with Moonwalk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Williamson's design for the contemporary arts venue earned him Architect of the Year 2022 award from The Architecture Community.

Exhibits within ILKON include prints and paintings by Andy Warhol, Steve Kaufmann, Gerald Mankowitz and Russell Young. The permanent exhibition explores our relationship with religion, with celebrity and with each other. Temporary exhibitions by local and international artists will fit the same theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris's aim with his Ilkeston Contemporary Arts Foundation is to inspire and enthuse schools with the same passion that he found in his art teacher half a century ago. The venue will be run by an artist-in-residence who will be given free accommodation and a bursary to develop their work. Their remit will include establishing a programme of events with schools and other groups.

ILKON takes its name from an old English word meaning 'each one, every one'. Geoffrey Chaucer used the word in The Second Nun's Tale about the life of Saint Cecilia who, coincidentally, is depicted in one of the stained glass windows at the church. The church was designed in 1936 by John Higginbottom and has stood empty since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new arts venue will be officially opened by the Mayor of Erewash, Councillor John Sewell. on January 18 at 6pm.