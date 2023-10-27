News you can trust since 1855
'Museum of the Moon' art installation featuring NASA imagery returns to Derby Cathedral

A giant artwork featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface has returned to Derby Cathedral due to popular demand.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 05:30 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
'Museum of the Moon' will hang in the nave at Derby Cathedral where it will on show to the public from October 12 to November 10, 2023 (photo: Kieran Collins)'Museum of the Moon' will hang in the nave at Derby Cathedral where it will on show to the public from October 12 to November 10, 2023 (photo: Kieran Collins)
'Museum of the Moon' will hang in the nave at Derby Cathedral where it will on show to the public from October 12 to November 10, 2023 (photo: Kieran Collins)

Museum of the Moon’ – created by UK artist Luke Jerram – is suspended over the nave at the cathedral and is open to the public until November 10, 2023.

The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and award-winning composer Dan Jones.

The Dean of Derby, the Very Rev Dr Peter Robinson, said: “When ‘Museum of the Moon’ first came to Derby Cathedral last year, we had people queuing, at times, right down to the Market Place.

“The art installation showed people from Derby and well beyond just what a wonderful, welcoming and inspiring space the Cathedral is and many people said they would love to see it here again.

“I am sure that visitors will want to return to the cathedral several times to immerse themselves in the simple wonder of the moon’s surface which has been captured in amazing detail by artist Luke Jerram.”

Entry to ‘Museum of the Moon’ will be free of charge with a suggested donation of £3 per person which will go towards the care and work of Derby Cathedral – helping to keep its doors open for all.

There will also be pre-booked ticketed entry to enable people to see the artwork fully illuminated on certain evenings (between 6pm and 9.30pm), with an additional opportunity to book a ‘View Above the Moon’ balcony experience. Tickets available at https://derbycathedral.org/gatheringlight-copy

