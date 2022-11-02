Pollyanna, widely recognised as one of Europe’s foremost wildlife artists, was a frequent visitor to Scotland throughout her life and the show features more than 50 original paintings, most going on display to the public for the first time.

A spokesperson for the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation said: “Among her journeys she visited the Isle of Skye, where she stayed in a cottage belonging to Virginia McKenna’s Born Free Foundation. This peaceful location overlooking a loch provided the ideal base for Pollyanna to sketch the wildlife including golden eagles, peregrines, seals and otters.

“Pollyanna was also invited by the Eileen Ban Trust to visit the small island on which Gavin Maxwell, author of Ring of Bright Water, made his home. Here she was able to sketch in the Trust’s private otter hide.”

Pollyanna Pickering sketching squirrels in the Highlands.

They added: “While in the Highlands Pollyanna sketched red squirrels, pine martens and the elusive Scottish wildcats from the banks of Loch Ness to the Black Isle, along with her favourites, Highland cows, animals for whom every day is a bad hair day.”

The gallery and gift shop at Brookvale House in Oaker will be open 10am to 6pm from Saturday to Sunday, November 12-20, and admission is free.

For more information, see https://bit.ly/3h0DlVF.​​​​​​​