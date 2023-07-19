The picture-packed show will run from Thursday 27 July to Wednesday 2 August. It opens from 2.00pm on Thursday and daily from 10.00am to 4.30pm, closing at 12 noon on Wednesday 2 August. Prizes will be awarded for the best pictures and there will be a chance for visitors to vote for the "public's choice" award.

Since 1989, the Society has held monthly workshops so members can learn from the skills of visiting artists. One of the very first to share her story was renowned Matlock wildlife artist the late Pollyanna Pickering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, workshops have covered a range of techniques and themes from portraits, still life, landscapes to street scenes, boats and harbours. And members have benefitted from artists demonstrating their expertise in watercolour, acrylic, oils, pastels, print and ink.

Cromford Wharf, Cromford. Image; Google

In addition, the Society runs regular groups. It's Portrait Group meets monthly and has created likenesses of more than 250 models. A Mutual Help Group meets twice a month for artists to work on their own paintings, seek advice and share experience. And it has added Life Drawing to its artistic agenda.

Current Chair of the Group Linda Orchard commented: "The Society has never been busier and continues to go from strength to strength. We have a full programme of events and opportunities for members and local artists to develop their skills, share their experience and enjoy creating together. "