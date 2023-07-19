News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Matlock Artists Society hold summer exhibition and sale

Matlock Artists Society will once again showcase their creative talents at their annual Summer Exhibition and Sale at The Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, Cromford.
By Jenny TozerContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

The picture-packed show will run from Thursday 27 July to Wednesday 2 August. It opens from 2.00pm on Thursday and daily from 10.00am to 4.30pm, closing at 12 noon on Wednesday 2 August. Prizes will be awarded for the best pictures and there will be a chance for visitors to vote for the "public's choice" award.

Since 1989, the Society has held monthly workshops so members can learn from the skills of visiting artists. One of the very first to share her story was renowned Matlock wildlife artist the late Pollyanna Pickering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the years, workshops have covered a range of techniques and themes from portraits, still life, landscapes to street scenes, boats and harbours. And members have benefitted from artists demonstrating their expertise in watercolour, acrylic, oils, pastels, print and ink.

Cromford Wharf, Cromford. Image; GoogleCromford Wharf, Cromford. Image; Google
Cromford Wharf, Cromford. Image; Google
Most Popular

In addition, the Society runs regular groups. It's Portrait Group meets monthly and has created likenesses of more than 250 models. A Mutual Help Group meets twice a month for artists to work on their own paintings, seek advice and share experience. And it has added Life Drawing to its artistic agenda.

Current Chair of the Group Linda Orchard commented: "The Society has never been busier and continues to go from strength to strength. We have a full programme of events and opportunities for members and local artists to develop their skills, share their experience and enjoy creating together. "

For more information visit www.matlockartistssociety.com

Related topics:Sale