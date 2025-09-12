Elle Koziupa from Chesterfield is the mural artist of The Embrace which is lighting up Leeds city centre.

Mural artist Elle Koziupa from Chesterfield has unveiled her new creation – a 14m-high design in a city centre.

Elle, 22, has been creating memorable murals for four years as part of the community of Global Street Art, the leading producer of hand-painted murals in Europe. She said: “I want to bring colour into the world.”

Her latest giant design ‘The Embrace’ is on display in Aire Street, Leeds until September 21, 2025. Produced for CrossCountry, it draws inspiration from the way transport helps connect people to places and memories in an inclusive way.

Elle said: “I wanted to ensure the mural has an emotional and visual impact on those who see it. The central idea features a captivating moment with train travel at its heart. The scene of the train platform with two people greeting each other as they are about to embark on an amazing journey or sharing a joyful reunited moment, is the foundation for many possibilities as people meet and connect.”

Her mural includes a series of vignettes around the edge depicting the story of Leeds through iconic landmarks, sporting achievement and cultural moments.

She combined photorealism, integrated paint and graphic elements in creating the mural.

Elle feels passionate about how landmark murals can touch people and deliver broad appeal. “When people first see a large mural artwork, I hope they appreciate it has an artist who stands behind it and that it comes from the vision and creativity of a human being,” she said. “This is important in a world increasingly dominated by the online space.”

She hopes that her public artworks make people stop in their tracks and take the time to appreciate the stories on display. Elle said: “Large murals add to the interest and vibrancy of a place, starting conversations and supporting connectivity between people and places.”

As part of the Global Street Art team, Elle intends to continue to create murals that touch communities She wants to stretch her capabilities and work on ever larger artworks. “I am inspired to see how far we can take the mural concept, and in the future, I want to embark on larger-scale mural projects that make a statement,” she said.