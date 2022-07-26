Explore artefacts found by Peak District archaeologist in Victorian times

Gold and garnet pendant from White Low, near Winster, 600-700 AD

Artefacts gathered by Thomas Bateman are on display in Brought to Light: The Remarkable Bateman Collection at Sheffield's Weston Park Museum. The exhibition explores both its collector’s legacy and the reality of how such collections were established in the city.

Two mummified people that the city’s museum collection has had for more than 100 years were part of Thomas Bateman’s extensive collection.Visitors can discover how a man who never stepped foot in Egypt acquired these specific human remains in a special tour at Weston Park Museum on Wednesday, July 27, from 11.30am to 12noon.

Thomas Bateman was born in Rowsley and from the age of 16 helped run the family estate at Middleton Hall in Middleton-by-Youlgreave, during which time he became interested in archaeology:

Necklace of jet and bone beads from Wind Low, Wormhill, near Buxton, 2500-900BC (photo: Hazel Drummond)

Bateman’s first archaeological experience was observing the demolition of a medieval church in Bakewell.

He built Lomberdale Hall at Middleton by Youlgreave and founded a museum at his home to present artefacts from across the globe.

Thomas died at the age of 39 and was buried on a hillside in Middleton. His tomb is a Grade II listed building.

Following his father’s death, Thomas’s son most of collections, parts of which were acquired by the Sheffield City Museum (now called the Weston Park Museum) in 1893, including the Benty Grange helmet found in Benty Grange, Monyash.

Today, much of the city’s local archaeology collection, as well as minerals, ceramics, metalwork and fossils, can be traced to Bateman.

Brought to Light: The Remarkable Bateman Collection will be available to view at Weston Park Museum until January 15, 2023.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

For further information, go to www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

