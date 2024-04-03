Experience Eyam in a whole new way with augmented reality app GeoStories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The innovative augmented reality storytelling app GeoStories is inviting people to visit Eyam, the famous Derbyshire village that was decimated by the plague in 1665.

Visitors will be able to experience the village in a whole new way, thanks to two new GeoStories that have just launched on the app called ‘The Great Mortality’ and A Love Apart’. They will also be able to read the fascinating real-life stories of ‘Love In A Pandemic’ at the exhibition at Eyam church.

The GeoStories app, which is free to download from the App store or Google Play, utilises GPS location technology to create a powerful storytelling experience, featuring compelling audio dramas enhanced by screen-based content and augmented reality.

A few weeks ago GeoStories asked the public to submit their stories of ‘Love In A Pandemic’, their latest project funded by Arts Council England. They received a fantastic array of stories, from tales of friendship to romantic love lost and found during the Coronavirus pandemic. These real-life stories are now available to experience on the app, with some being featured at the exhibition at Eyam church.

Despite taking place over 400 years ago, ‘The Great Mortality’ and ‘A Love Apart’ share many commonalities with the Coronavirus pandemic that we have just lived through. These engaging, parallel stories explore the themes of love, loss, survival and being forced away from our loved ones during unprecedented times.

Set in Eyam in 1665, when the village is locked down to prevent the plague from spreading, ‘The Great Mortality’ is the story of siblings Marshall and Grace Howe who have their own lockdown turmoil to deal with as Marshall fulfils his duties as the village Sexton responsible for burying the dead.

‘A Love Apart' features young lovers, Emmott Sydall and Rowland Torre. Emmott is isolated as Eyam is locked down. Rowland separated from his love Emmott, in nearby Stoney Middleton. They meet in secret to keep their love alive amidst the fear and uncertainty that looms over them.

Amanda Pearce, Founder of GeoStories said “As we mark the fourth anniversary of the Covid-19 Lockdown, our Lockdown Stories from members of the public encourage us to contemplate the profoundness of the impact of the isolation that lockdown created.

“Exploring themes of isolation, loss and loneliness, our three new GeoStories offer an immersive emotional experience. Producing stories based on life in Eyam at the time of the plague was a powerful reminder of how challenging it must have been at that time which mirrors our own Covid-19 lockdown experiences.

“The response from people who we invited to submit their own stories of love in lockdown, was fantastic and we’re delighted to be able to share some very personal and impactful testimonies of personal resilience and the power of love. Not only will their work be available for everyone to hear across the world through their mobile phones via the app but we are also delighted to be able to exhibit them in the village of Eyam which also endured its first lockdown and social distancing in the 17th century.”

When people use the GeoStories app they are transported into a story using engaging audio, storytelling and augmented reality. Each GeoStory takes the user through a powerful journey which unlocks different chapters. People can either enjoy each GeoStory from the comfort of their homes, or they can physically visit the place in which the story takes place, where GPS location technology will trigger the story chapters automatically.

Download the app for free and experience ‘Love In A Pandemic’, ‘A Great Mortality’ and ‘A Love Apart’ using the Apple App Store or from Google Play.