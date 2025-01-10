Dracula star Bela Lugosi's portrait in art exhibition inspired by derelict Derby Hippodrome
Max Gimson has unveiled his collection, titled The Missing Act, which is inspired by the big names and variety acts who trod the boards at Derby Hippodrome in the 20th century. His exhibition at Derby Museum and Art Gallery includes a painting of Bela Lugosi who performed at the Hippodrome in 1951 when he played Dracula, the character for which Bela is most famousin the film world.
As the winner of the ninth Jonathan Vickers Fine Art Award for emerging artists, Max had a nine-month residency at Derby’s Bank Mills Studios. He said: “Aside from making work about a derelict theatre I’ve also had the chance to experiment with new materials like jute and concrete, as well as developing a vibrant and garish colour palette to suit the subject matter.
“I’m excited to present the paintings at Derby Museum and Art Gallery; I tried to curate the work in a lively and busy manner to reflect the atmosphere of a bustling theatre.”
The Missing Act exhibition is on show until February 23, 2025.
*Derby Hippodrome opened its doors in 1914, survived two world wars and last served as a bingo hall before closing in 2006. The building was partially demolished in 2008 and is now derelict. Derby Hippodrome Restoration Trust and Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust are keen to save the building and would like to see it included in regeneration plans for the city, possibly reopening as a music venue.
