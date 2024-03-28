Derbyshire town's summer art display will incorporate washing lines to showcase the uniforms of local business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a celebration of the town's textile and hosiery heritage, Alfreton in Bloomers will see over 30 ‘washing lines’ hung along Institute Lane, Central Road, and at Alfreton House. The lines will be displayed between May and September, showcasing local businesses and organisations.

The Town Council has headed up this project, aiming to create a talking point celebrating the history of the town's hosiery industry.

Deputy Mayor of Alfreton and lead councillor for regeneration, David Taylor, said: “We hope that through this installation there will be a talking point that brings people to the town and encourages new people to want to settle here and maybe set up their own businesses.

Concept art for the Alfreton in Bloomers display

"Ultimately, as a town, we’re just off the A38 and the M1, we’ve got great transport links, and we want to show that off on a larger scale. We think something like this will draw attention to the town in itself, be attractive for people to look at, and bring together people from across the community.”

Cllr Taylor is hoping to see many different clothing items on display, from butcher aprons to the local priest's cassocks and even the kits of Alfreton Town FC.

Any business looking for an advertising opportunity is encouraged to come forward and supply a uniform item for the display.

It will cost up to £175 per item and up to £395 for a whole line. The money raised will go to local charities.

Companies that would like to discuss ways to participate without having to supply uniforms or clothing can get in touch with the Alfreton Town Council. Garments that sponsor their business can be manufactured for them.

The council has partnered with Decx decoration specialists, who will be working on making the display durable, as well as ladies' clothing manufacturer David Napier.