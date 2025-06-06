Tony Fisher with a couple of his photographs that will be on display at Ilkeston's ILKON gallery from June 7 to June 26, 2025 (photo: Peggy Lynn)

Derbyshire based photographer and visual artist Tony Fisher is unveiling his latest solo exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony’s will launch his show of more than 50 photographs at ILKON (Ilkeston Contemporary Arts) on Heanor Road, Ilkeston. The exhibition will be opened by Simon Hill, director of the Royal Photographic Society, followed by a talk by Tony at a private viewing on June 7. The exhibition will be open to the public by appointment until June 26, 2025.

Titled Illuminate, the collection of work highlights Tony’s emotionally resonant and formally diverse photography practice and captures the sublime within the everyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Hadley-Johnson, exhibition maker and PhD researcher said: “Tony’s images stimulate the pleasure of noticing… infusing the ordinary with the extraordinary and vice versa. Each image - delicate yet strong - incites curiosity with every glance in its direction.”

Based in Riddings, near Alfreton, Tony’s practice has spanned photography, experimental filmmaking, and community arts initiatives.

Tony has been active in the arts since the Seventies. He studied at Derby College of Art and Trent Polytechnic, drawing early inspiration from documentary and surrealist photography icons such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Man Ray and Jo Spence.

His acclaimed project Only the Lonely? began in 2019 and grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, capturing tender portraits and landscapes that reflect isolation, resilience, and quiet acts of community. Tony’s work has been exhibited at many Derbyshire galleries including Erewash Museum and Artcore Derby as well as venues in London, Wakefield, Northern Ireland and the Fotonostrum Gallery in Barcelona. He has three images in Historic England’s permanent collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony was a runner-up in the Julia Margaret Cameron award in 2021.

The photographer credits his art for helping him navigate grief and mental health challenges. He lost his mum and dad within a year of each other during the Nineties which plunged him into a spiral of depression, anxiety and loneliness.

For further information about ILKON, visit https://ilkonarts.com/visit