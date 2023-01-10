Derbyshire museum exhibits artwork of college students
Photography, paintings, sculpture and printing will be exhibited at a Derbyshire museum in the first display of the new year.
Lally’s Gallery at Erewash Museum in Ilkeston will showcase the creative talents of 12 students currently on the Fine Arts Foundation course at Nottingham College who were inspired following a visit to the borough.
The exhibition runs from January 17 until January 28, 2023, in the museum which is just a short walk from Ilkeston market place.
Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: "It is always fantastic to see young talent on display and the latest museum exhibition is set to showcase even more budding artists. I am looking forward to seeing the artwork inspired by our
beautiful borough and I’m sure many of our residents will pay a visit to the museum to view the exhibition. It’s certainly a great start to 2023.”
offers drinks, lunches and sweet treats. Admission is free for both the house and gardens. For more information visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/erewashmuseum, call 0115 907 1141, or email [email protected]