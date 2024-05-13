Arts at The Folly is a popular annual event which this year will be held from May 17 to 19 at The Folly, Lea, which is next to Lea Green and opposite The Coach House. The Folly (usually a house) is transformed into an upmarket gallery for the weekend.

The artists contributing to the exhibition are:

Frances Daunt, an animal artist who works in a variety of media and will also have her popular map art on show.

Kate Beinder makes pebble pictures and will also be unveiling her new line of work.

Silver Silkie jewellery, handmade by Jane who works with ancient techniques including Keum Boo – the Korean practice of fusing 24K gold to silver.

Jenny Neale is a photographer whose work includes intentional movement images and cyanotope prints.

Lynn Hazel is a renowned British wildlife sculptor.

Jeanette Hallam will be displaying her handcrafted paper flower displays.

Arts at the Folly will be open from 10am until 4pm. Light homemade refreshments will be available (including gluten free and vegan cakes) with donations going direct to Mid Derbyshire Badger Group.

