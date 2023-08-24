Hundreds of visitors are expected to attend the weekend-long trail which will be housed in large marquees, community buildings and in the homes of Bonsall residents.

The event will build on the success of the 2022 trail which showcased the work of around 90 artists including painters, sculptors, printmakers and many other creative works.

Encouraging artists to apply, Bonsall Arts Trail Chair Julie Leggett said: "We're keen to attract high quality artwork from the local and Derbyshire-based community of artists.

"It's a big event which will equal other Derbyshire-based trails and we aim to provide a exciting platform for the full range of artistic skills. As well as exhibiting art, the weekend will include workshops, music and entertainment, food and hands-on fun for all the family."