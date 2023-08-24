News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire artists invited to apply to join the Bonsall Arts Trail

Artists across Derbyshire and surrounding areas are invited to apply to join the Bonsall Arts Trail which will take place over Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June 2024.
By Jenny TozerContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read

Hundreds of visitors are expected to attend the weekend-long trail which will be housed in large marquees, community buildings and in the homes of Bonsall residents.

The event will build on the success of the 2022 trail which showcased the work of around 90 artists including painters, sculptors, printmakers and many other creative works.

Encouraging artists to apply, Bonsall Arts Trail Chair Julie Leggett said: "We're keen to attract high quality artwork from the local and Derbyshire-based community of artists.

"It's a big event which will equal other Derbyshire-based trails and we aim to provide a exciting platform for the full range of artistic skills. As well as exhibiting art, the weekend will include workshops, music and entertainment, food and hands-on fun for all the family."

Artists have until 31st January 2024 to apply to take part and can find more information on the Bonsall Arts Trail website: bonsallartstrail.org. or by emailing [email protected]. the trail is curated and a link to apply via Curator Space is available on the website.

