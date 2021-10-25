Derbyshire artist sells painting for £15,000

The picture has sold for £15,000

Richard, who is based at his Wildlife Gallery on the Chastsworth Estate, sold the work of art showing a wintry Derbyshire scene.

Entitled The Lady in the Lane, it is a cold wintry scene showing a figure and a dog making their way along a windy road watched a groupt of pheasants.