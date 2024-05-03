Crafters Bazaar returns for its third year to Chesterfield town centre on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Crafters Bazaar returns for its third year in the town centre’s open-air market on May 19 from 10am to 4pm

The event is an ideal opportunity for crafters to have a clear-out and get rid of things that they no longer need – items that could find a home with anyone interested in crafts who is browsing the stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knitters, dressmakers, jewellery makers, rug makers and candle makers are among those who have been attracted to the bazaar.

This year organisers are challenging people to make flowers out of scraps and their creations will be put on display.Take a photo of your scraps before you start, use the scraps to make a flower, post your progress and/or the final creation on social media if you wish – Facebook: Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar or

Instagram: @chesterfieldcraftersbazaar – or keep it secret until May 19. Bring your flowers along between 9.30am and 11am on Sunday, May 19 and take them to the flower exhibition stall.

Transition Chesterfield has organised the bazaar with the aim of encouraging more use of existing materials to reduce the amount of stuff going to landfill.