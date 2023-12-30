An award-winning artist will display her work at Chatsworth in an annual exhibition featuring the work of creative people who are based in and around the Peak District.

Holly Clifford, winner of the biennial Peak District Artisans Emerging Artist Award, will display her work at Chatsworth in the group's annual exhibition opening on January 12 and running until March 3, 2024.

Peak District Artisans (PDA) is an association of artists and craftspeople, many of whom are of international renown and are hand-picked for the quality of their work.

Holly, 29, won over the judges with her stunningly crafted topographic wall pieces and jewellery. A graduate of the Birmingham School of Jewellery, Holly started her first jewellery brand from her garden shed before moving up to Sheffield and a bigger workshop at The Persistence Works where the topography of the nearby Peak District became an inspiration for some of her work.

She said: “I am very excited to have been chosen for the emerging artist award! For my work to have garnered this recognition, it really means a lot; I’ve put a huge amount of time and energy into developing my level of craftsmanship over the last couple of years. I’m hugely looking forward to know the PDA members and getting stuck in with their calendar of events.

Karin Sheldon and Alison Wake, joint vice-chair of the Peak District Artisans (PDA), said: “Holly creates three-dimensional topographic wall pieces and jewellery, mapping iconic and personal locations across the globe. Contour lines are cut into a single sheet of metal which she then shapes by hand into the relief of the landscape it represents. Her maps are further enhanced using blackening solution, rubbing back areas of elevation to add contrast, and buffing.”

Visitors to Chatsworth will be able to see Holly’s work on show at the Peak District Artisans’ exhibition in The Stables Gift Shop from January 12 to March 3, 2024.

Holly’s success in the Emerging Artist Award comes with a cash prize and several benefits including membership of PDA for three years with subsidised subscriptions, support, mentoring and advice from experienced artists and makers and guaranteed exhibition and retail opportunities in key Peak District venues.

Karin Sheldon and Alison Wake added: “We had an amazing response to our call out for our biennial Young Emerging Artist Award with over 20 entries. Our coordinating group, led by previous winners Rebecca Perry and Bethan Nadin whittled the applications down to four finalists.”