Dermot Cavanagh, from BBC TV's Awash with Colour, will guide participants in a watercolour course at Lea Wood Hotel, Buxton on March 4 and 5, 2025.

An artist who has taught celebrities including Charlie Dimmock, Suzanne Dando, Gloria Hunniford and Barry McGuigan to paint the Irish landscape in his television series will host a watercolour course in Derbyshire.

Dermot Cavanagh, known for his hit BBC art travelogue series Awash with Colour, will host the two-day course at Buxton’s Lee Wood Hotel from March 4 to 5.

His television series have inspired millions and his courses can bring out the artist in anyone, seasoned painters and beginners alike. One attendee said: “This course is simply amazing! Never known a tutor to cover so much ground, explain it to simply, and be so well prepared; a real joy.”

The course offers demonstrations, individual guidance and provides all art materials so there is no need to bring anything. Lea Wood Hotel’s comfort, tranquillity and bright surroundings provide the ideal learning environment for the artistic experience. Lunch can also be provided at the venue.

Running from 10am to 4.30pm daily, the course costs £199 per person and spaces are limited. To book, contact Dermot at Rhoneview Studio on 02887 784166 or email: Info@dermotcavanagh

A prolific painter all his life, Dermot specialises in his native Irish landscape. He is a published author, contributes regularly to art magazines and hosts painting holidays in Ireland and abroad.