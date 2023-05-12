Jenny Neale, Kate Beinder and Frances Daunt, clockwise from bottom left will be displaying their artistic creations at The Folly, Lea, from May 19 to 21, 2023.

Arts at The Folly will include paintings of animals, pebble pictures, digital art and pottery. The exhibition takes place at The Folly, Main Road, Lea from May 19 to 21 and will be open from 10am through to 6pm.

Frances Daunt is an award-winning artist from Lea and she will have all of her creations on show, from traditional style artwork through to felted art and her ever popular map art. Frances works in a variety of media including pastel, pencil, acrylics and oils. Her collections include paintings of foxes, lions, polar bears and owls. Frances takes commissions for pet portraits, that cost from £150, and works on these from photographs. A lot of her artwork is now in private collections all over the world.

Kate Beinder, who is based in Clay Cross, creates pebble/mixed media pictures that make people smile. She is having a change of direction, creatively, so will have lots of bargains at the exhibition as she clears her stock to make room for new artistic adventures. Kate is a self-taught artist whose work is constantly evolving.

Jenny Neale, who is from Lea, will be exhibiting her images of the local area including beautiful woods and Cromford Canal. Movement in her images, created by using intentional camera movement or inverting reflections in water, play a large part in her portfolio. Jenny experiments with colours, patterns, textures and shapes to create abstract work.

The main three artists will be present throughout the exhibition to chat about their work and maybe demonstrate.

There will also be a small selection of digital art by Piiixels, pottery by Geoff, cross-stitch kits by Sally Anne Designs and more.

The exhibition is now in its fifth year and is always a friendly event with delicious home-made cakes that encourage visitors to return.