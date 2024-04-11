Acclaimed street artist unveils new mural as popular Derbyshire Shopping outlet celebrates 25th anniversary

The new, community-inspired murals aim to add “a pop of colour to your shopping experience”. They have been created by renowned Derbyshure street artist Peachzz and feature bold, bright and joyful colours to depict the beautiful Peak District behind the ode to the local lingo ‘Ay Up!’, as well as some beautiful local flora, including the Derbyshire flower and the Gold Mining peony.

The muralist designer is a former Alfreton resident and had visited the centre with her grandmother frequently. She said she wanted to focus the murals on aspects of the local community.

Peachzz said: “Inclusion is also a major focus for the centre, so I wanted to reflect that in my work by including the hands of members of our community holding the local flowers. The centre and I have worked together closely to celebrate 25 years of East Midlands Designer Outlet and show off aspects of our community that we are very proud of.”

The muralist workied closely with the shopping centre to come up with these designs.

Paul Sutton, the Centre manager said: “We are thrilled to announce the completion of our new murals at East Midlands Designer Outlet. It was a pleasure working with Peachzz to create these incredible pieces of art that celebrate our community and emphasise our commitment of inclusion. They bring vibrancy and creativity to our centre for all guests to enjoy.”

Peachzz is currently based in Sheffield and has over 10 years of mural design experience.

Typically found splashing her unique art on the UK’s abandoned industrial buildings, the artist aims to marry nature and life, contrasting with the concrete structures of urban spaces.

You can find Peachzz new murals at the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

Peachzz with her 'Ay Up' mural Peachzz with the new murals at the East Midlands Designer Outlet, South Normanton.

The finished article The 'Ay Up' greeting mural celebrating our local lingo.

Shoppers watch on Peachzz works on her second mural, as shoppers look on.