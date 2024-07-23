23 fantastic photos from Derbyshire village's scarecrow competition, well dressing and flower festival

The event saw the unveiling of the village's 2024 well dressing as well as a themed scarecrow competition, and floral displays as part of the flower festival.

This year's theme for the flower festival was “Great Expectations through the books we love” and the theme for the scarecrow competition was “Films”.

The event was attended by the new MP for Bolsover, Natalie Fleet, accompanied by local councillors.

The Bolsover MP awarded prizes to the creators of this year's winning scarecrows.

The displays of the flower festival in All Saints Church, the well dressing, and the scarecrows may be viewed until the July 27.

