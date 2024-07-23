23 fantastic photos from Derbyshire village's scarecrow competition, well dressing and flower festival

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:29 BST
Heath's annual well dressing and flower festival took place this year on Saturday July 20.

The event saw the unveiling of the village's 2024 well dressing as well as a themed scarecrow competition, and floral displays as part of the flower festival.

This year's theme for the flower festival was “Great Expectations through the books we love” and the theme for the scarecrow competition was “Films”.

The event was attended by the new MP for Bolsover, Natalie Fleet, accompanied by local councillors.

The Bolsover MP awarded prizes to the creators of this year's winning scarecrows.

The displays of the flower festival in All Saints Church, the well dressing, and the scarecrows may be viewed until the July 27.

Take a look at some of the fantastic pictures from this years Heath well dressing, scarecrows, Summer fair and flower festival.

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo: Nick Rhodes

Lets go party with this Barbie scarecrow

Lets go party with this Barbie scarecrow
Photo: Nick Rhodes

Flying a kite with these scarecrows made to look like Mary Poppins and Bert the chimney sweep

Flying a kite with these scarecrows made to look like Mary Poppins and Bert the chimney sweep
Photo: Nick Rhodes

