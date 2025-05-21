Art students to showcase their work at unique Derbyshire creative hub

Talented art students are set to bring their creative work into the public realm for the first time during an exhibition in a unique former church.

Visitors can expect a vibrant mix of work that showcases the emerging talent of Level 5 BA (Hons) Fine Art students from the University of Derby when the exhibition – titled Each One Everyone – opens at Ilkon, Ilkeston later this month.

The exhibition title is inspired by the name of the venue – Ilkon – which derives from a phase featured in Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Second Nun’s Tale. It refers to Saint Cecilia, who is also commemorated in the building’s stained-glass windows, gifted by the local community in 1936.

Associate Professor Caroline Locke from the University of Derby, who is leading the exhibition, said: “As part of the students’ learning experience, they have embraced the challenge of creating work for this unique space, which is now a site of contemporary creativity.

Students from the University of Derby will be showcasing their art work in Ilkeston.

“This exhibition represents a pivotal moment for our students; their first opportunity to present work in a public space beyond the University.

“They have demonstrated ambition, resilience and creative maturity throughout the project, and it has been a privilege to witness how they have embraced the challenge of curating and transforming a unique space like Ilkon.

“This is a bold and exciting showcase of emerging artistic voices.”

Flo Jansen is a second-year Fine Art student whose work will be on display at the event. She said: “It has been amazing to make work in a space with so much cultural and creative history.

“Putting contemporary work in the vicinity of historical architecture creates an interesting conversation between the old and new.”

The exhibition will run from 2-4pm on Wednesday 29 May and from 10am-3pm on Thursday 30 May and Friday 31 May.