Art exhibition at All Saints Church, Wingerworth

Come and see this exciting art exhibition on 28th September, between 10am and 4pm, which is being opened by Chesterfield’s Mayor.

This is our third year of exhibiting amazing art created by a talented group of like-minded individuals, using a myriad of mediums and techniques. Our members, who travel from within Chesterfield and surrounding areas meet every Wednesday to share their skills and knowledge with one another and have a bit of fun. We welcome any new members to our group so just ask for details.This year we are honoured by the Mayor of Chesterfield who has agreed to open the event. It starts at 10am and offers an amazing selection of artwork for viewing and you will have the opportunity of voting for your favourite piece. There will be over one hundred artworks on show, along with a special mural display of over twenty paintings created for Wingerworth Parish Council. It is hoped that these will go on permanent display in the Parish rooms for locals to enjoy and give a historical insight as to how the area has progressed over the years.Selected art pieces in the main exhibition will be on sale along with paintings that you can browse through on additional art stands in the church. There are also painted slates for sale which make a great gift. One of the artists will be doing a live painting on the day and there are great raffle prizes on offer. Just a reminder that there is ample parking and disabled access and all art is on the ground floor. If you feel like a break you will find our refreshments room next door to the church where you can purchase a delicious snack and have the chance to view more paintings which will adorn the perimeter of the room, these will also be for sale. The children's small activity area sits next to the cafe.