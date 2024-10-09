Apprenticeship events aim to help young people discover career pathways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of three events aim to help young people and their and parents and carers learn more about apprenticeships and the options available to them after completing school.

After a successful first year there will be three more Apprenticeship and Technical Education Information Events held in venues around Chesterfield between October 2024 and May 2025.

All three events include information around construction, manufacturing and engineering and health and social care sectors. They will include a question-and-answer panel and the opportunity to speak with Young Apprentice ambassadors to gain a full understanding of different opportunities within these sectors once completing formal education.

The events are organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, the East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub and Workpays.

The first Apprenticeship and Technical Education event was held in Staveley last year

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “We saw lots of young people and their parents come along to these events last year because they provide a fantastic opportunity to find out more about apprenticeships. This information allows young people to make informed decisions about their future and reassures parents about the opportunities available to their child.

“Working in partnership with East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub, the ASK programme and local businesses is crucial to ensuring that the information provided at the event is relevant to people in Chesterfield and can help create a pipeline of talented school leavers that can help local businesses to grow.”

There will be three events held over the next year. The first will be held at Staveley Miner’s Welfare Football Club from 6pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday 23 October, the next event will be at Hasland Village Hall on 26 February 2025 and the final event will be held at the SMH Group Stadium on 21 May 2025.

Will Morlidge, Interim Executive Director of Inclusive Growth at East Midlands Combined County Authority, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for many young people – and older workers – to better understand not only what businesses are looking for, but also to understand their own motivations and strengths. That empowers learners to make smart choices about their future career, and we know that being in the learning environment or job that is right for an individual hugely increases the likelihood of completing the learning or sticking with an employer. It’s vital that we keep getting the message out to learners and employers an apprenticeship can be a smart move for the learner and an excellent value for money investment for a business.”

Tina Patel, from the ASK programme, said: “After the successful events from last year, these events will provide information and guidance on how to look for the opportunities available in construction, manufacturing, and health sectors. I am looking forward to meeting you all at these events, to support parents and young people to look at all the opportunities available and to answer any questions. We have an ASK ambassador who will be attending, who can support with searching for local vacancies and provide resources.”

All three events for the next year have been listed on the Chesterfield Borough Council website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/events