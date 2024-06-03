Annie is coming to New Mills Art Theatre this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready to be transported to the magical world of Annie, a Bowden Theatre Works production, at New Mills Art Theatre from 5th to 8th June.

Follow the journey of little Annie and friends in an orphanage, having to cope with the awful Miss Hannigan who runs the home.

Annie escapes only to be brought back by the cops, but whilst on the run she pals up with a stray dog and names him Sandy - you will see him at Annie’s side on stage.

Luck comes her way when billionaire Oliver Warbucks lets Annie spend Christmas at his mansion – does she find her forever home?

Annie - New Mills Art Theatre

You can see from the photos that rehearsals have been fun for all the cast - they are certainly ready for opening night and the run of this wonderful musical.

Don't miss the chance to witness this heart-warming, inspiring tale of hope and resilience, filled with laughter, tears, and timeless tunes.

A great family musical for all ages.

Get your tickets today or maybe ‘Tomorrow’ …

When:

Annie 5th to 8th June.

Where:

New Mills Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, SK22 3HJ

Tickets: