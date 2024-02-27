An evening of running
Come & join us for an enlightening workshop talk designed to revolutionise your approach to running performance. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a beginner, this workshop talk will equip you with the knowledge and tools you need to take you to the next level
We will delve into the powerful realm of heart rate training and how runners of all levels can effectively utilise it to enhance their performance and achieve their goals. We will be discussing the following key points:
- Understanding the basics - Learn about the fundamentals of heart rate training.
- Personalised Training Zones - Discover how to determine your individualised heart rate zones through simple tests, ensuring that your training is tailored to your specific fitness levels and goals.
- Training with Precision - Explore how monitoring your heart rate during workouts can provide valuable insights into your effort levels, helping you train smarter and avoid overtraining.
- Enhancing Endurance and Speed - Uncover strategies for using heart rate training to build endurance, improve aerobic capacity and even enhance your speed and race performance.
- Practical Application - Gain practical tips and techniques for integrating heart rate training into your running regime, including sample workouts and training plans.
All this followed by, as usual, a Q&A session. Bring your questions and challenges to the table for a lively discussion on how to overcome obstacles and maximise the benefits of heart rate training.