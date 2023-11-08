Colpod Podiatry & Therapies are hosting a free running event at The Glass Yard in Chesterfield.

This will be hosted by Colin Papworth MRCPOD with Seb Walker from SRW Fitness and guest speaker, Marcus Scotney, local elite runner and coach.

We know how frustrating injuries can be and the evening will focus on:

Common mistakes people make

How to deal with injuries

When to seek help

Good running form

Understanding how you run and the impact on your body

Strength & conditioning

Running drills

Running Shoes

Q&A session

Running Event

The evening will consist of talks, stories and hopefully some laughs along the way.

To secure your free seat, please email us @ [email protected] or call us on 01246 273848.