An Evening of Running

Colpod Podiatry & Therapies are hosting a free running event at The Glass Yard in Chesterfield.
By Tracy WordsworthContributor
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT
This will be hosted by Colin Papworth MRCPOD with Seb Walker from SRW Fitness and guest speaker, Marcus Scotney, local elite runner and coach.

We know how frustrating injuries can be and the evening will focus on:

  • Common mistakes people make
  • How to deal with injuries
  • When to seek help
  • Good running form
  • Understanding how you run and the impact on your body
  • Strength & conditioning
  • Running drills
  • Running Shoes
  • Q&A session
The evening will consist of talks, stories and hopefully some laughs along the way.

To secure your free seat, please email us @ [email protected] or call us on 01246 273848.

Hope to see you there.

