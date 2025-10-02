Amber Valley families invited to share flax memories at free Alfreton exhibition

A free exhibition opening in Alfreton this October will shine a light on Amber Valley’s hidden flax heritage — and families from Belper, Ripley, Heanor and beyond are being encouraged to get involved.

Local textile artist Amanda Haran presents Beneath Our Feet at Creative Connections, The Pottery, 1 Wycliffe Road, Alfreton DE55 7HR, launching with a free event on Sunday 12 October, 2–4pm, and running until Tuesday 11 November 2025.

The exhibition is part of VAA OpenSpaces 2025, a global grassroots art trail that transforms everyday spaces into platforms for contemporary art. Only 300 venues worldwide have been selected — and Alfreton is one of them, putting Derbyshire firmly on the international art map.

Beneath Our Feet uncovers Amber Valley’s flax industry, once a vital part of the local economy. During the Second World War, Ripley's flax factory on Heage Road employed over 100 people, producing parachutes, hoses and uniforms for the war effort.

Flax Growing In A Derbyshire Front Garden in 2025

Amanda Haran said: "This installation is not just about my artwork; it is about the stories held by our community. I invite families across Amber Valley — in Belper, Ripley, Heanor, Somercotes, Codnor and Alfreton — to bring their memories, photographs and objects connected to flax. Together we can weave Derbyshire's heritage back into the present.”

Exhibition details:

Launch event: Sunday 12 October 2025, 2–4pm

Dates: 12 October – 11 November 2025

Venue: Creative Connections, The Pottery, 1 Wycliffe Road, Alfreton

Admission: FREE

More info: www.amandaharan.co.uk