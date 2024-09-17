Allianz Grassroots Fun Day: Sunday 22nd September
The Arrows Basketball Club are pleased to announce that they are teaming up with Allianz to put on a great sporting day at Killamarsh Sports Centre between 10am and 2pm on Sunday 22nd September.
The event will feature young people performing Basketball from the Arrows and girls Football from the Killamarsh Ladies. There will be other activities that young people can participate in on the day but more importantly a chance to gather information about getting into grassroots sports.
You can try out some girls football, table tennis and test your skills on the speed reaction wall. Basketball matches will feature junior school and secondary school ages.
· Excellence
· Respect
· Friendship
· Promoting the development of the physical and mental qualities that form the foundation of sport
· Educating young people through sport in a spirit of mutual understanding and friendship with a view to help build a better, more peaceful world.
The aim will be to construct a day of basketball and girls football headlining that will try to deliver this same ethos for grassroots basketball in our area which will leave a lasting impression on young people of both genders and their parents.
Allianz are fully supportive of all sports and the Arrows are honoured to be hosting the event in North East Derbyshire.
The participants will not only compete on the day but share post match food in the true spirit of the Olympic movement. Allianz are also providing Trophies to those adult grassroots heroes who give up their time to use the provision of sport to give direction and a sense of sporting well – being to our young people.
All are extended a welcome to enjoy this event. Killamarsh Sports Centre, Stanley Street S21 1EL
