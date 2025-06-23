All welcome at quarry nature reserve Open Day

Visitors to the Open Day may be lucky enough to spot the rare Common Blue butterfly

For a chance to see some of the rarest butterflies in the country, come along to Hoe Grange Nature Reserve near Matlock on Sunday 6 July for the site’s seventh Open Day.

The event has regularly attracted hundreds of visitors over the past few years and this year’s promises to be another big success. The free event, which is open from 11am to 4pm, offers people an opportunity to see a diverse range of birds, butterflies and other wildlife, some of which are quite rare.

Ken Orpe is one of the volunteer rangers from East Midlands Butterfly Conservation (EMBC), one of the organisations that manages the Reserve. He knows the site and its wildlife better than most and says: “You may be lucky enough to spot the Brown Argus Peak District Race or the (not so) Common Blue.

“Of the 32 species of butterfly found in Derbyshire, 29 have been recorded at Hoe Grange and despite the challenging weather last year, our visitors were still able to enjoy seeing 11 of these including the Common Blue and Small and Large Skippers. We hope to see hundreds of people come along to enjoy the rich range of biodiversity Hoe Grange has on offer.”

Hosts are hoping for better weather than last year's Open Day which was still a big success

Hoe Grange Quarry, a former operational quarry, is still owned by local company Longcliffe Quarries Ltd who offer free ice creams and refreshments at the event. The site is managed by Butterfly Conservation East Midlands and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, and experts from these organisations will be on hand to guide and answer any questions.

The reserve is rich in a wide range of wildlife – both flora and fauna. In addition to butterflies, you may see day-flying moths, dragonflies and a range of birdlife. The site is also a wonderland of plants and flowers, some quite rare.

Dave Savage, Landscape Recovery Manager at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, who jointly manage the reserve with EMBC said: “We are working closely with the Butterfly Conservation to ensure that Hoe Grange is managed as a future haven for butterflies, and for people and nature to enjoy. On a warm summer day there is nowhere better than Hoe Grange to count so many different species of butterfly, and enjoy the birds, dragonflies and wildflowers in abundance. Year on year, this event proves to be a great day out.”

Paul Boustead, Longcliffe Group Managing Director, added: “The Hoe Grange Quarry Open Day encourages visitors to get close to a diverse show of wildlife, demonstrating the contribution a former operational quarry can make to local biodiversity. We hope to see hundreds of people come along to enjoy this special event.”

Hoe Grange Nature Reserve - which is teeming with wildlife - sits within a previous working quarry and is still owned by Longcliffe Quarries Ltd

For more information about the Open Day please go to www.hoegrangequarry.co.uk.Note: car parking will be at Longcliffe’s transport depot at Curzon Lodge (DE4 4HN) which is situated down the hill towards Grangemill from the crossroads in Longcliffe village. Minibuses will then take visitors direct into nearby Hoe Grange Quarry. Please note that dogs are not allowed in the Reserve.