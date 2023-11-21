News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

All Starry Eyed - It’s Ready, Steady, Glow for Matlock G&S Singers

With the festive season fast approaching singers everywhere are tuning up.
By Linda HARDYContributor
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There’s nothing like a Christmas concert for lighting up a winter’s afternoon with festive sparkle. Derbyshire choir, Matlock G&S Singers, aim to do just that, with a constellation of carols and songs themed around the moon and stars.

Led by musical Director Melanie Gilbert and accompanied by outstanding pianist Chris Flint, the choir hope to eclipse your expectations with a stellar line-up of musical favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Says Chairman Sue, with a twinkle in her eye, ‘It’s only once in a blue moon you get the chance, so why not take a break from the Christmas shopping while we entertain you with some heavenly melodies?’

Most Popular
A previous Christmas concert by Matlock G&amp;S SingersA previous Christmas concert by Matlock G&amp;S Singers
A previous Christmas concert by Matlock G&amp;S Singers

Matlock G&S Singers will be singing at The Lime Tree Centre, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ, on Saturday 16th December at 2.30pm.

The venue is warm, cozy and accessible, hot drinks will be on offer in the intermission, and there’s ample free parking. Tickets £10 - telephone Sue on 0780 750 3367, or buy on the door.

Related topics:DerbyshireTickets