All Starry Eyed - It’s Ready, Steady, Glow for Matlock G&S Singers

With the festive season fast approaching singers everywhere are tuning up.

There’s nothing like a Christmas concert for lighting up a winter’s afternoon with festive sparkle. Derbyshire choir, Matlock G&S Singers, aim to do just that, with a constellation of carols and songs themed around the moon and stars.

Led by musical Director Melanie Gilbert and accompanied by outstanding pianist Chris Flint, the choir hope to eclipse your expectations with a stellar line-up of musical favourites.

Says Chairman Sue, with a twinkle in her eye, ‘It’s only once in a blue moon you get the chance, so why not take a break from the Christmas shopping while we entertain you with some heavenly melodies?’

A previous Christmas concert by Matlock G&S Singers

Matlock G&S Singers will be singing at The Lime Tree Centre, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ, on Saturday 16th December at 2.30pm.