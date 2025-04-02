All Aboard the HMS Sudbury! The WELLIES project joins forces with The Children’s Country House at Sudbury for a sea-themed Easter trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Children’s Country House at Sudbury is excited to continue its long-standing partnership with the WELLIES Project, a Sudbury-based group which helps adults recovering from mental ill health through nature, crafts and hands-on activities.

This Easter, visitors to the National Trust attraction can set sail on a nautical adventure as WELLIES participants unveil their latest creations, including a beautifully handcrafted ship and a hoopla kraken which form the centrepiece of the 2025 Easter trail, opening on 11 April 2025.

Adding to the fun, an under-the-sea themed ‘Moongate’ — a circular garden archway symbolising new beginnings — will offer the perfect spot for visitors to capture memorable photos of their visit.

Founded in 2010 by Julie White and Nick Platt, the WELLIES Project stands for Wellness, Education, Learning, Laughter, Inspiration, Environment, and Skills. The initiative empowers participants, aged 19 and over, to regain confidence and practical skills through hands-on activities, supporting their mental and emotional recovery through experiences such as nature, floristry, working alongside animals, woodwork and more. The ongoing partnership with The Children’s Country House at Sudbury, now in its seventh year, has allowed WELLIES participants to showcase their creativity to the public and contribute to memorable experiences for thousands of visitors.

Julie White, co-founder of The WELLIES Project says, “We really enjoy working with The Children’s Country House at Sudbury as it provides opportunities to connect with heritage that many participants wouldn’t normally have. The project ideas stimulate creative thinking, teamwork and stretch everyone’s skills. It’s so lovely to see how proud people are when they see the results of their efforts coming together. It’s fantastic synergy!”.

“Working alongside the WELLIES Project is always incredibly rewarding,” commented Communications and Marketing Officer at The Children’s Country House at Sudbury, Caitlin Wood, “Their creativity and dedication shine through in every project, and this year’s Easter Trail is no exception. We can’t wait for our visitors to experience the magic of the ship and kraken, and we look forward to seeing the smiles they bring to families and friends alike.”

This year, the collaboration has extended even further, with students from Sudbury School and Fountains School contributing creations of their own, including a sensory tunnel and a collection of vibrant wooden Easter eggs. These additions will accompany the WELLIES Project’s nautical centrepieces along the trail.

The Easter Trail runs from 11 to 27* April 2025, open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM (last entry at 4 PM). For just £3.50 per trail, visitors can embark on an adventure through the beautiful gardens, enjoying a trail sheet, a pair of bunny ears, and a delicious chocolate egg — available in both dairy and vegan Free From** options.

*Chocolate eggs, trail sheets, and bunny ears are subject to availability.

**Free From chocolate eggs are suitable for those with milk, gluten, egg, peanut, and tree nut allergies.

About the National Trust

The National Trust is an independent conservation charity founded in 1895 by three people: Octavia Hill, Sir Robert Hunter and Hardwicke Rawnsley, who saw the importance of the nation's heritage and open spaces and wanted to preserve them for everyone to enjoy. Today, across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, we continue to look after places so people and nature can thrive.

We care for more than 250,000 hectares of countryside, 780 miles of coastline, 1 million collection items and 500 historic properties, gardens and nature reserves. In 2022/23 we received 24 million visitors to our pay for entry sites. The National Trust is for everyone - we were founded for the benefit of the whole nation, and our 5.7 million members, funders and donors, and tens of thousands of volunteers support our work to care for nature, beauty, history for everyone, for ever.

About the WELLIES Project:

The WELLIES Project is a social prescribing initiative for adults aged 19+, focused on improving mental health and well-being through community-based activities and support. To be part of the WELLIES Project you need to be referred. Activities include fishing, cookery, gardening, rural crafts, floristry, dog training, woodwork, countryside management, looking after chickens and vintage tractor renovation. If you have any further questions, please contact us on [email protected]