Aladdin takes to the stage in Chesterfield

Magic, mystery and make-believe is on the agenda this Christmas, as we welcome Aladdin as our pantomime at The Winding Wheel.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The production begins on 1 December and runs through to 2 January, so there are lots of opportunities for you and the family to escape in the shimmering scenery, enjoy the singing and dancing and join in the fun of cheering for your favourite characters.

The pantomime has an all-star cast including ITV's The Chase star Anne Hegerty, CBeebies Nigel Clarke, Jo Osmond from Dhar Mann and a faraway galaxy, Britain's Got Talent's Tony Rudd and Darren Clewlow-Smith, as well as the voice of Brian Blessed as the Genie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Kate Sarvent, portfolio holder for the town centre and visitor economy, said: “Visiting the pantomime with my family and friends is always a highlight of my festive calendar. I think you can enjoy a pantomime at any age, I have personally been attending for years and enjoy it each time, so I would encourage everyone to go along and experience the fun and laughter on offer in our theatre.”

Aladdin includes an all-star cast.

Speaking ahead of the stage show beginning in Chesterfield, Nigel Clarke from CBeebies, said: "It's an excellent show with an incredible cast and we're all really looking forward to putting on something really special for everyone around Christmas. Aladdin's been a great story that my family and I have enjoyed for a long time so I can't wait to rub that lamp and get this party started!"

The story of Aladdin is based around a boy with three wishes and all the adventure they bring. Asked what she would do with three wishes, Anne Hegerty from ITV’s The Chase commented: “I would use my first wish to wish not to have the other two wishes. I don’t trust myself with wishes. I’d phrase something badly and it would all go wrong. I was brought up on children’s books about unwise wishes, so I’d avoid them!”