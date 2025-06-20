Adventure awaits for little rainforest explorers at Dobbies’ Chesterfield store free children’s gardening workshop at Dobbies Garden Centres

Dobbies Garden Centres is inspiring young explorers and inviting families along to its free-to-attend Little Seedlings Club workshop this July at its Chesterfield store. Little explorers will get the chance to discover the wonders of the rainforest by learning all about what makes it so special and important for the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free Little Seedlings Club at Dobbies’ Chesterfield store takes place every month and gives children the chance to learn something new about a variety of topics, while having fun in a friendly group setting and taking part in some hands-on activities.

Wonderful Rainforests, taking place on Sunday 6 July, will educate children on the rainforests around the world, why they are important and the different layers of the rainforest. They’ll learn about some of the unusual and wonderful plants and creatures you can find in a rainforest, before taking part in fun games and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will also get the chance to find out what tropical plants we can have in our homes so they can transform any room into their own rainforest, while also creating their own jumping paper rainforest frogs.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Ambassador Nina Williams

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is pleased to welcome families in Chesterfield along to this exciting event. She said: “The Wonderful Rainforests Little Seedlings Club will be an excellent chance for children to learn some meaningful knowledge on the environment while having fun and getting involved in games and crafts.

“Our free Little Seedlings Club at our Chesterfield store is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together at Dobbies and for kids to make friends in a fun and engaging group setting.”

To find out more and book a space on the Little Seedlings workshop at Dobbies, visit www.dobbies.com