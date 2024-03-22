Activities for the whole family during the Easter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across the town centre, the Winding Wheel Theatre, leisure centres and parks, there are some great free activities, events and paid for activities taking place.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “There are lots of things to see and do in Chesterfield over the Easter holidays. We’ve put on a great selection of free activities for the family to enjoy and there are a few with an additional small fee. School holidays are a fantastic time to spend time with the family and try something new, I’d encourage you to look at the wide range of activities we offer and plan them into your time together.”

Town Centre

There is lots for families in Chesterfield to enjoy

A free Easter Egg Hunt will run throughout the school holidays (29 March to 13 April).

Families can pick up an entry form from Aunty Dot’s sweet shop in the Market Hall, then they need to find the Easter eggs which will give them letters to spell out a word. Entry forms can then be returned to the sweet shop, and when the competition ends there will be a prize draw with Easter eggs for first, second and third place.

On Thursday 4 April from, My Arty Party will be hosting a free craft workshop for children in the Pavements Shopping Centre. Families can visit anytime between 11am and 3pm, where they can make an Easter bunny puppet.

The following week on Thursday 11 April from 10am to 4pm, the popular 1940s Market will return to Chesterfield. There will be a whole range of activities for the whole family to enjoy including crafts, live entertainment and the popular Spitfire replica is set to return to the town centre.

Robin Hood is this year's Easter Panto

It’s hosted alongside the weekly Flea Market and visitors can expect to see traders stepping out in style as they don period appropriate costumes.

Chesterfield Leisure Centres

Both the Healthy Living Centre and Queen’s Park Sports Centre will be open during the Easter holidays (check the website for any changes due to bank holidays).

There are of course family swim sessions, soft play and climbing at the Healthy Living Centre and racket sports at Queen’s Park Sports Centre.

Family swimming at Queen's Park Sports Centre

Find out more about what’s available at the leisure centres by visiting: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure

The Winding Wheel Theatre

On Wednesday 3 April, Anton Benson Productions will be bringing the fun and frolics of Panto to Chesterfield, with their Easter Pantomime Robin Hood.

Featuring a fantastic cast including TV and dance sensation Louie Spence, Britain’s Got Talent Winner George Sampson, Britain’s Got Talent Winner Ashleigh and Sully and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Jamie and Chuck.

A matinee performance will start at 3pm and an evening performance at 7pm, tickets start from £19.20. Find out more about the show and book tickets by visiting: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/easter-panto

Chesterfield Parks

Chesterfield Borough Council has received external funding from the Government’s Holiday Activity Fund to provide activities in our parks. These sessions are primarily for children who receive free school meals but if any spaces are available, they will be advertised on the Chesterfield Parks Facebook page.

If you have received a code from your school, you can book by visiting: https://bookings.itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk/list