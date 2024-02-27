Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rosanna Hill, the Eckington Civic manager, secured the date for this authentic live music show and it is getting noticed.

Eckington Civic Centre is a community hall that has undergone a tasteful upgrade including toilet areas, foyer, decoration and sound system.

It now attracts live music fans to see well-known musicians in their industry. To satisfy public interest in music, the genre of concerts Eckington Civic Centre offers ranges from pop, soul to rock or disco.

Details of AC/DC Tribute Band

"People travel from nearby Sheffield or Chesterfield to see our live music bands, which is assuring about the quality of bands we put on", says Rosanna Hill.

On 13th April, rock fans will be very pleased with the choice of AC/DC tribute band.