AC/DC Tribute Band to perform in Eckington

Rock music is often omitted by event venues. However, Eckington Civic Centre management put several live rock bands into their event portfolio. Rock band 'Let there B/DC' is considered as an authentic sounding AC/DC Tribute Band.
By Veronika FletcherContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:32 GMT
Rosanna Hill, the Eckington Civic manager, secured the date for this authentic live music show and it is getting noticed.

Eckington Civic Centre is a community hall that has undergone a tasteful upgrade including toilet areas, foyer, decoration and sound system.

It now attracts live music fans to see well-known musicians in their industry. To satisfy public interest in music, the genre of concerts Eckington Civic Centre offers ranges from pop, soul to rock or disco.

Details of AC/DC Tribute BandDetails of AC/DC Tribute Band
"People travel from nearby Sheffield or Chesterfield to see our live music bands, which is assuring about the quality of bands we put on", says Rosanna Hill.

On 13th April, rock fans will be very pleased with the choice of AC/DC tribute band.

If you wish to hear the iconic 'Highway to Hell' then you can purchase the ticket online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/eckington-civic-centre or call Eckington office directly 01246 432770.

