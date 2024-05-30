ABBA Tribute Night to be held to raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue
The doors will be open from 7:30pm for attendees to find the best seat in the house, get their evening tipple from the bar and purchase tickets for the many alcoholic raffle prizes.
From 8:30pm until 9:15pm we have the beautiful "I Believe in Angels" ABBA Tribute Act singing ABBA's greatest hits.
We will be having an interval break from 9:15pm until 10:15pm where we will do the raffle draw.
Then on, from 10:15pm we will be having a selection of ABBA/80's hits playing.
Tickets are £15 each and available to purchase directly from Forest Town Arena. Alternatively, you can email Laura directly at: [email protected]
Fancy dress is optional for the event, however we will be gifting a bottle of bubbly for the best dressed guest!
Visit this link to view a preview of the entertainment for the night:
All proceeds made from the tickets and raffle will be donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue in aid of their never ending veterinary fees.