The exhibition will take place at West Studios, situated on the Chesterfield College campus, from June 3rd to June 21st, with a preview and opening on the 1st of June from 3pm to 6pm.

The exhibition is about building members’ confidence, some images have a mental health reflection but others are images that they wanted to submit, it is also to show that despite our struggles, we can achieve great things.

The exhibition will also help to advertise a bit about Mindscapes, and what we do, hopefully it will help towards lessening stigmas and barriers around mental health.

We look forward to seeing you in June for the exhibition, but if anyone would like to come down and join our group and have a look at what we do, all are welcome to Mindscapes, we are at The Hub, at Low Pavements in Chesterfield every Tuesday, from 10am to 1pm.

We would love to see you there, come down and check us out.

Instagram is mindscapes_peersupport.

The Website is coming soon.

For more information contact Tim on [email protected].

All are welcome to join our safe space, no experience necessary, camera phone or camera is required or just come for the social aspect and some support.

About Us

I'm Tim, the founder of Mindscapes, we are a mental health peer support group based in Chesterfield, we use our lived experience, training, creativity and photography delivered in a mindful approach, to empower individuals.

We enable individuals to build self-esteem, social confidence and confidence. Equipping individuals to build resilience to maintain their mental health and wellbeing.

We started on the 26th of July and have gone from strength-to-strength, empowering individuals to start to thrive instead of just surviving.

