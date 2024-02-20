A New Destination for the Dogs of Duffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new pet shop and dog grooming salon is located at 25 New Zealand Lane and has already opened their doors to the public and their four legged friends.

Founders, Zoe & Georgie are thrilled to become a part of the vibrant community of Duffield. This store is the second Riber Pets location for the animal loving duo. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring a wide range of high-quality pet products and exceptional customer service to this location. We can’t wait to welcome new customers and provide them with a local solution to their pets' needs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shop will feature a carefully curated selection of pet accessories, natural dog treats & food, as well as essential items such as poop bags and flea treatments. In addition to a diverse product offering, customers can also expect top-notch dog grooming services to pamper their pooches including ultrasonic teeth cleaning and walk-in nail trims for dogs.

Zoe and Georgie, Riber Pets Founders

To celebrate the grand opening, Riber Pets Duffield will be hosting a special event on Saturday 9th March from 10am. The event will feature discounts across the entire range in store, free goodies for pets and free animal handling providing fun for all the family!

Zoe & Georgie want to invite the entire community to join us on March 9th to celebrate this milestone with them. “There will be exciting animal surprises and exclusive promotions throughout the day, making it an event you won’t want to miss.”