Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warm space is called Cosy Crafts and will run every Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm at West Studios on Sheffield Road.

The project is for people of all ages and is part of the Warm Spaces network, a UK-wide initiative that aims to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warm spaces are free places where people can relax, have a drink, access free Wifi, meet people and join in activities. The aim is to combat loneliness and improve wellbeing while signposting people to practical help if they need it.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Cosy Crafts will have a different craft activity each week that visitors can get involved in, including Indian Block Printing, Card and Gift Bag workshop, Tissue Paper Flower Making and Glass Engraving.

Jane Wells, Project Coordinator at Junction Arts said: “Last year we visited a few local warm spaces, taking with us some simple craft activities. We saw how important these spaces were to people and how the crafts helped people to interact with each other. So, we decided to create our own warm space, with some added creativity. But if people just want to come and enjoy a warm drink, that’s fine too, you don’t have to get crafty!

“The warm space is in the reception area at West Studios, it’s a lovely bright space, with colourful artwork on the walls, that we hope will inspire people. We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free warm space will start on February 7th and run every Wednesday from 2pm until 4pm, visitors can just turn up, there’s no need to book in advance.