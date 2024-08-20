A mini version of Tapton Lock Festival For 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have confirmed that the Tapton Lock Festival will return next month for a special one-day event! The Tapton Lock Mini is a capsule festival that will take place on Sunday 8th September.

In April, Chesterfield-based arts charity, Junction Arts, announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, they would not be able to stage the full weekend event this year, but the organisation was keen to do something on a smaller scale for their loyal visitors to enjoy.

Project Manager, Jane Wells said. “We’re excited to present Tapton Mini for 2024! The event is small, but perfectly formed, visitors will can enjoy a trip on a narrowboat, try the ever-popular ‘Have a Go’ canoes or take part in two artist-led creative workshops and make something beautiful to take home.

"Junction Arts is also very excited to present our newly commissioned theatre piece, The Journey from Here to Now, which includes contributions from children and young people in and around Chesterfield! Adverse Camber, an independent storytelling company has created a unique and brand new promenade performance. There will be three shows throughout the day for visitors to watch, walk with or participate in.

"Junction Arts would like to reassure Tapton fans that we are already working hard planning next year’s event which will be better than ever! There will be all the things you’ve grown to love as well as some sensational new additions."

The Tapton Lock Festival was launched in partnership with Derbyshire County Council in 2013 and became a much-loved family festival, taking place along the Chesterfield Canal near the Tapton Lock Visitor Centre every September. Unfortunately, due to financial challenges beyond its control, Derbyshire County Council was unable to offer staff support this year or the level of financial support previously provided.

Tapton Lock Mini will take place on Sunday 8th September, from 10am until 4pm around Tapton Lock Visitor Centre, all activities are free and people of all ages are invited to get involved.

For more information visit: www.junctionarts.org or find them on social media @junctionartsuk.